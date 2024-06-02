iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD) Stock Price Down 1.9%

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.44 and last traded at $52.45. Approximately 115,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.46.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (PABD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets excluding the US. The fund utilizes ESG criteria aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement when selecting and weighing securities.

See Also

