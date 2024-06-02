iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $21,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,505,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,654,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 976,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65,651 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 772,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,153,000 after purchasing an additional 282,319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,813,000 after buying an additional 27,706 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 452,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,016,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $263.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.02 and a 200-day moving average of $252.34. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $273.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

