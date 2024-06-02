ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.11

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.11 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 79.80 ($1.02). ITV shares last traded at GBX 79.60 ($1.02), with a volume of 12,288,676 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85. The firm has a market cap of £3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,592.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 66.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

In related news, insider Graham Cooke purchased 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £11,897.20 ($15,194.38). In other news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani bought 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £7,978.98 ($10,190.27). Also, insider Graham Cooke purchased 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £11,897.20 ($15,194.38). 10.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

