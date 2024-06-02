ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.11

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.11 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 79.80 ($1.02). ITV shares last traded at GBX 79.60 ($1.02), with a volume of 12,288,676 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITV
ITV Stock Up 2.1 %
ITV Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Graham Cooke purchased 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £11,897.20 ($15,194.38). In other news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani bought 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £7,978.98 ($10,190.27). Also, insider Graham Cooke purchased 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £11,897.20 ($15,194.38). 10.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About ITV
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ITV
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.