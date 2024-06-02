J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $272.78

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 272.78 ($3.48) and traded as high as GBX 281.20 ($3.59). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 277.20 ($3.54), with a volume of 13,742,365 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 236 ($3.01) to GBX 262 ($3.35) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J Sainsbury to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.83) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

J Sainsbury Trading Down 0.6 %

J Sainsbury Increases Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 269.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 272.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4,620.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is 21,666.67%.

Insider Activity at J Sainsbury

In other news, insider Simon Roberts sold 189,648 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.36), for a total transaction of £498,774.24 ($637,004.14). Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

