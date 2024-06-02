Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 48,945.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,459,000 after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,950,000 after purchasing an additional 54,076 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,637.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 180,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KNX shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

