Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 34,357.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,684,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,597,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,356,000 after acquiring an additional 807,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,498,000 after acquiring an additional 611,550 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $74.24 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $92,504.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $92,504.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $900,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

