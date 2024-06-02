Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.33

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $2.58. Lument Finance Trust shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 87,014 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $130.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 12.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lument Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFT. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

