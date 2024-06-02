MAP Protocol (MAP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.98 Million

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $102.67 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
About MAP Protocol
MAP Protocol launched on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 9,697,223,991 coins and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial.
