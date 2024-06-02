Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,641.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,541.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,476.11. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,295.65 and a 12-month high of $1,670.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.