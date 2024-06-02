Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1875-1.3125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion. Marvell Technology also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.240-0.340 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.20. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

