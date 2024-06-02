Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

NYSE:MLR opened at $60.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average is $46.24. Miller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $349.87 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 19.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

