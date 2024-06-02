Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 999,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.