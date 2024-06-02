MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion. MongoDB also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.150-2.300 EPS.
MongoDB Stock Down 23.9 %
MDB stock opened at $236.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $225.25 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $5,973,567.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,073 shares in the company, valued at $78,698,272.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.