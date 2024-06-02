MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion. MongoDB also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.150-2.300 EPS.

MongoDB Stock Down 23.9 %

MDB stock opened at $236.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $225.25 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $374.29.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $5,973,567.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,073 shares in the company, valued at $78,698,272.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

