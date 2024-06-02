Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Up 1.8 %
NGVC stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.88. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $21.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78.
About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.
