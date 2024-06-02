Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.53

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $1.61. Netlist shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 201,986 shares changing hands.

Netlist Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Netlist had a negative return on equity of 268.19% and a negative net margin of 64.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

