Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 1,721.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NTST opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 911.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $111,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,011.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

