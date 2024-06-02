Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 69,300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.78.

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $224.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.48.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

