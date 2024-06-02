OMG Network (OMG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.83 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. OMG Network has a total market cap of $99.13 million and approximately $10.83 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Get OMG Network alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00052808 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00017717 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012281 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000982 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.