Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 67,630.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,382,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $55.95.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

