Parallel Advisors LLC Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,698,000 after purchasing an additional 712,662 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period.

IWS stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.00 and its 200-day moving average is $117.54. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

