Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 809 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $202.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.43. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $209.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Raymond James upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

