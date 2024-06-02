Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1,171.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,887,000 after purchasing an additional 152,818 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,794,000 after buying an additional 466,890 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Trading Up 1.5 %

PAYX opened at $120.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.74.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 85.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

