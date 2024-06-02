PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Purchased by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 156,275.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 698.4% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 58,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 51,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 66,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $62.88.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $2,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,084.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $2,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,084.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $10,074,600. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

