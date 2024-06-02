Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stock Position Increased by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 172,500.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PIPR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 11.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $211.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.40. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $216.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.55.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total value of $844,489.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,363,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,365 shares of company stock worth $2,308,444 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

See Also

