Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 169,500.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 415,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 895,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 397,606 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 169,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PATRIZIA Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,322 shares of company stock worth $607,376. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 2.5 %

PEG opened at $75.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

