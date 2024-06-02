Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading Down 5.7%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.38 and last traded at $59.64. 5,254,090 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 4,249,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.25.

PSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

Pure Storage Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,150.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 295.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

