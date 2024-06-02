Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days. Currently, 16.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $1.66 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.22.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. Analysts anticipate that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 414,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $637,992.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,672,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 863,684 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Further Reading

