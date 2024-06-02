Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,720,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the April 30th total of 12,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabra Health Care REIT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $101,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,335.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,487,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,623,000 after acquiring an additional 484,086 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 251,482 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,101,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after buying an additional 778,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,504,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBRA

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.