Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.24

Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.24 and traded as high as $1.47. Senstar Technologies shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 22,807 shares trading hands.

Get Senstar Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Senstar Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Our Latest Report on Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.94 million during the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 5.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Senstar Technologies stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Free Report) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,285 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Senstar Technologies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senstar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senstar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senstar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.