Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Service Co. International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $71.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $5,514,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $72,674,478.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,606 shares in the company, valued at $532,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $5,514,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,674,478.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,712 shares of company stock valued at $14,473,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

