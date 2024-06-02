Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64,582 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Shopify were worth $21,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.06.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

