Short Interest in China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Decreases By 14.9%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
China Overseas Land & Investment Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of CAOVY stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $11.85.
About China Overseas Land & Investment
