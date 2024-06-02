Short Interest in China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Decreases By 14.9%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Get China Overseas Land & Investment alerts:

China Overseas Land & Investment Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of CAOVY stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.