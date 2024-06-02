Short Interest in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Expands By 17.3%

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,600 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 297,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,738,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQQM. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $185.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.82. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $189.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

