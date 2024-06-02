Short Interest in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Drops By 18.8%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix Stock Performance

Shares of QTRX opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Quanterix will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QTRX

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Quanterix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Quanterix by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 22.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.