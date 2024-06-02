Short Interest in RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Expands By 28.9%

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 39,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenovoRx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RenovoRx stock. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. owned about 0.91% of RenovoRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenovoRx Price Performance

RenovoRx stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. RenovoRx has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx ( NASDAQ:RNXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

