Short Interest in Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Drops By 21.0%

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the April 30th total of 213,800 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryvyl

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ryvyl stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc owned about 0.57% of Ryvyl as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Ryvyl Trading Down 0.7 %

RVYL stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $9.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 4.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. Ryvyl has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ryvyl ( NASDAQ:RVYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryvyl will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

