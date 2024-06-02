Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Sinclair has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Sinclair has a payout ratio of -526.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sinclair to earn ($0.65) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -153.8%.

Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. Sinclair has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.68 million. Sinclair had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sinclair news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $279,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sinclair news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $279,592.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $408,567.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBGI. StockNews.com raised Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Sinclair

Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.