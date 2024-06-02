Sleepless AI (AI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $32.19 Million

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Sleepless AI has a market capitalization of $147.44 million and approximately $32.19 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sleepless AI token can now be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00001666 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sleepless AI has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sleepless AI Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official website is www.sleeplessai.net/home. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab.

Buying and Selling Sleepless AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 172,062,490 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 1.14353205 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $26,122,233.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using US dollars.

