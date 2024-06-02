Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,002 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 0.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW by 137.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 12.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW by 13.0% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $223.62 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.73 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

