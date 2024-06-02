Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,032 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $155.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $159.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

