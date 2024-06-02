Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 840 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,281,000 after purchasing an additional 129,364 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in Elevance Health by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after buying an additional 517,116 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.23.

Elevance Health Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $538.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $550.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $524.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.24. The company has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

