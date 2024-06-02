Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth $93,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $136,000.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.25 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

