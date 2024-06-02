Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.23% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 67,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

