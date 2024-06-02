Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 100.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,419.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $54.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.2461 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

