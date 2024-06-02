Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

