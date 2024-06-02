Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

