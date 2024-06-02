Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,963 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK opened at $201.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.94.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,616 shares of company stock worth $7,944,448 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

