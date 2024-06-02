Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 12,527 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 447.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,164 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,476,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $502,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,341,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,570,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,117,000 after buying an additional 146,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,555,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,802,000 after buying an additional 174,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $122.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $106.69 and a 1 year high of $247.44.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.16.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

