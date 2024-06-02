Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in MSCI by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in MSCI by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $505.62 and its 200 day moving average is $535.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MSCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.53.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

