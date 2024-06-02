Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,022 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,867,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,867,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $87,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 212,374 shares in the company, valued at $30,945,015.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,424 shares of company stock valued at $39,747,976. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $144.93 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.74 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.68. The company has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

